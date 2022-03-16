Theatre for children

We are grade 5 students looking to raise awareness regarding the decline of theatre arts in Pakistan. As part of our IB exhibition project, we studied in depth theatre in Pakistan, and how the interest and viewership of people has decreased over time. This is unfortunate because Pakistan has historically cherished arts and culture. Theatre especially adds immense value to society by highlighting important topics that audiences must reflect upon.

Due to lower public interest, a number of artists are no longer able to perform and earn decent incomes. The government must encourage theatre, especially plays designed for children. This will be engaging and beneficial for children and will also protect this precious art form.

Students of Beaconhouse School (Clifton Campus)

Karachi