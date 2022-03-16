Antithetical

Imran Khan had claimed that Pakistan would take a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, in his speech at a public gathering in Lower Dir on March 12, he stated that “humans act according to their conscience. And only animals remain neutral”. Which statement should one accept?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
Long march campaigns before the general elections are not new in Pakistan. It is also common for political leaders to...
A number of women participating in the Aurat March held on March 8 reported that they were bothered by people posing...
In light of the current political unrest surrounding the capital, one wonders what type of governance model would be...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Stormy politics’ . It discusses the confrontation between the government and the...
This refers to the news report, ’Rally in capital: PM Imran Khan tells PTI MNAs to bring one million people’ . You...
During his address in the Governor House in Karachi on March 9, the prime minister used derogatory language against...
Comments