Antithetical

Wednesday March 16, 2022
March 16, 2022

Imran Khan had claimed that Pakistan would take a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, in his speech at a public gathering in Lower Dir on March 12, he stated that “humans act according to their conscience. And only animals remain neutral”. Which statement should one accept?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

