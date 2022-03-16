Safe nowhere

This refers to the editorial, ‘Modern slavery’ (March 14). Women in Pakistan are confronted with numerous grave problems. Unfortunately, the few women who step out of their houses for education or work are constantly under such risks. Apparently, no place is safe for them. For instance, harassment of women in universities has become a norm.

One hopes that the government will take note of this report and do whatever it can to make the country safe for women.

Nawaz Marri

Mari Abad

*****

There has been a shocking increase in the number of cases of sexual assault, harassment, trafficking, and violence against women. It seems as though criminals are no longer afraid of the law. We must have remedial or curative measures such as fast-track courts dedicated to dealing with such crimes. They should be made responsible to address the cases quickly and fairly.

Moreover, the enforcement of law should be strong enough to ensure that no one feels that they can get away with any crime against women. It is time the government undertook drastic measures to put an end to crimes against women. A country that does not respect women can never prosper.

Fiza Sajid

Lahore