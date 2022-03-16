Pact signed for $9.14mn tug boat

ISLAMABAD: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and M/S Med Marine Shipyad Turkey have signed a contract to construct a tug boat at Islamabad, a statement said on Tuesday.

Both parties came into agreement for supply and construction of one conventional twin-screw Buoy Tender (tug boat) at a tender cost of $9.149 million at the ministry of Maritime Affairs Islamabad.

The Buoy tender would be constructed and delivered to PQA within a period of 15 months.

The contract signing was witnessed by the federal minister for Maritime Affairs Ihsan Kamal, Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, as well as other officers of Maritime Affairs and PQA.

PQA advertised tender in December 2020, against which 3 bidders participated in procurement process. As a result of evaluation, Miss Med Marine was declared successful lowest evaluated bidder as PPRA rules.

The second and third lowest bidders were comparatively exorbitant in price from 1st lowest bidder and had quoted $15.436 million and $18.079 million respectively.