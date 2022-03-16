Gold falls Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,350 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs129,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,157 to Rs110,768.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $41 to $1,925 per ounce.
Silver rates, however, increased by Rs20 to Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.14 to Rs1,286.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue organised third lucky draw for its innovative POS prize scheme, where 1007 lucky...
ISLAMABAD: Port Qasim Authority and M/S Med Marine Shipyad Turkey have signed a contract to construct a tug boat at...
KARACHI: United Bank Limited and Safepay have entered into an agreement to offer digital acceptance solutions for...
LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday said it had started capacity determination of tax exempted FATA/PATA...
NEW DELHI: India may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount, two Indian...
DUBAI/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in yuan, people...
Comments