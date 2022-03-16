Gold falls Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,350 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs129,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,157 to Rs110,768.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $41 to $1,925 per ounce.

Silver rates, however, increased by Rs20 to Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.14 to Rs1,286.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.