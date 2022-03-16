India eyes more cheap Russian oil

NEW DELHI: India may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount, two Indian officials said, in a sign that Delhi wants to keep its key trading partner on board despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions.

India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression.

India, which imports 80 percent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 2-3 percent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 percent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

"Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that," one of the Indian government officials said.

The official added that such trade required preparatory work including transportation, insurance cover and getting the right blend of crude, but once that was done India would take Russia up on its offer.

The officials, who declined to be identified, did not say how much oil was on offer or what the discount was.

Reuters has reported that Indian officials are trying to set up a rupee-rouble mechanism with Russia to continue bilateral trade. Apart from oil, India is also looking for cheaper fertiliser from Russia and its ally Belarus, according to one of the officials.