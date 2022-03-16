2,349 new firms registered in Feb 2022

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had registered 2,349 new companies in February 2022, making the total number of registered companies to 163,333, it said on Tuesday.

The accumulated capitalisation (paid-up-capital) of newly incorporated companies was Rs2.2 billion.

Foreign investment was reported in 50 new companies during February. The companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Burma (Myanmar), China, Cyprus, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea South, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the UK, the US, and Yemen.

About 62 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 35 percent were registered as single member companies, and remaining 3 percent entered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations, foreign companies, and limited liability partnership (LLP).

About 99.5 percent companies were registered online and 236 foreign users were logged from overseas.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 453, information technology with 334, trading with 287, services with 221, education with 106, commerce with 91, marketing and advertisement with 77, food and beverages, and textile with 73, tourism with 65, and corporate agricultural farming with 54.

Meanwhile, healthcare companies were 49, engineering (47), transport (38), pharmaceutical (34), power generation (31), lodging (28), chemical (27), communications (26), paper and board (25), mining and quarrying (24), cosmetics and toiletries (20), cables and electric goods (18), auto and allied (17), fuel and energy ( 16), broadcasting and telecasting (13), steel and allied (12), and 90 companies were registered in other sectors.