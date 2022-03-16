Govt tightens fiscal discipline for all ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to comply with Public Finance Management (PFM) Act 2019, the Ministry of Finance has placed guidelines for annual/multiannual commitment control systems for all ministries/divisions for ensuring prudent financial discipline and curbing undue expenditures, The News has learnt.

Whereas, expenditure arrears from the previous financial years are a major source of fiscal indiscipline and poor budget credibility.

These arrears build up because of absence of an effective system of commitment control, due to which the government offices incur expenditure without matching allocations to discharge their liabilities.

The guidelines are therefore, being issued to minimise the buildup of expenditure arrears in the government departments. The guidelines will help improve fiscal discipline and budget credibility.

These guidelines shall apply to all federal government's divisions, executive departments, attached departments, and subordinate offices.

The officer sanctioning or authorising a contract for procurement of goods, works, services above the threshold of Rs1 million shall be personally responsible for communicating the commitment to the respective accounting office within one week of approving the contract using the form given in the rules.

The concerned accounting office shall be responsible for recording the commitment in accordance with the provisions of accounting policies and procedures manual within one week of receiving the request from sanctioning officer.

The commitments will be reconciled among Accounting Office, PAO and CF&AO as an additional activity along with monthly expenditure reconciliation. The Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) will provide to Finance Division, on a monthly basis, a summary statement showing consolidated commitments and monthly cash requirements of all Divisions, Departments and Offices. This will be in addition to financial reports required to be submitted by AGPR to Expenditure Wing, Finance Division.

Financial Accounting and Budgeting System and RAAST Instant Payment System shall be used by the Accounting Offices for commitment control in accordance with the instructions issued by Controller General of Accounts and State Bank of Pakistan.

Criteria for adjustments in annual commitments shall be adjusted when the payment is made. All annual commitments shall lapse along with the budgetary allocation at the end of a financial year.

While preparing the revised estimate for a financial year, the divisions, departments and offices shall estimate the commitments likely to lapse at the end of a financial year and add the amount required to meet such commitments in the budget estimates for the next financial year. Multi-year commitments shall be recorded through the budget-making process.