‘Telecom firm delays IPO amid economic, political uncertainty’

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange director Farrukh H Khan on Tuesday said ongoing economic and political uncertainty was affecting business and a big technology company, which was all set for listing, had pulled its initial public offering (IPO) back.

Talking to journalists at Karachi Press Club, Farrukh H Khan said political unrest in the country was also haunting the momentum at the capital market, which was already weighed down by rising oil prices at the international market.

He shared PSX had shrunk to $50 billion capitalisation from $100 billion, and the capital was concentrated in a few hands. They had made some improvements, which might increase the investor base in the next five years, he added.

Opening of an account at the bourse had remained complex on regulations related to FATF and money laundering issues, he said.

He expressed that there was a need for long-term investment for newcomers as a short-term investment could be risky. “Our return is world-beating in long-term investing.”

Urging the government to raise funds through the capital market along with banks, he continued that in a recent Sukook, the government saved Rs18 billion in the capital market, compared with offers arrived through the banks.

He also urged the center to encourage public and large private firms, especially the telecom sector for the listing at the capital market, as the stock market was fully documented, he mentioned.

Khan said that they wanted fair play from the government along with other investment sectors, as there were more regulations around the capital market as compared with the real estate sector. He said the real estate sector was also provided incentives but the capital market was disincentivised.

Addressing a question related to the companies, not providing fair dividends, he said such companies should take care of their shareholders.

He said inside trading had not ended completely around the world, and the new trading system had the capacity to catch up with the inside trading trends, which would reduce such risk.

“In our new trading system, there will be more checks on inside trading.”

Talking about low investor base, he said the way insurance companies had their sales force, brokerage houses should also look at it in the same manner. He also acknowledged that the investor base and the number of listed companies were very small at the PSX, as compared with the other capital markets around the world.

Following the briefing by the CEO, PSX staff also gave a presentation over-leveraging the capital market and development of the infrastructure in the country. The presentation urged the government to focus on improvement of the infrastructure in the country, and instead borrowing from international firms and banks, fundraising could take place through the capital market, the advised.