Stocks spread wings, but political headwinds remain

Stocks on Tuesday rallied in safe-mode mostly banking on easing crude oil markets, but remained wary of the politics of confrontation currently raging in the country, which remains the top sentiment-dampener so far, traders said.

The KSE-100 Shares Index, the touchstone of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), managed to secure 352.93 points or 0.81 percent to close higher at 43,719.82 points after rising to 43,793.57 and falling to 43,325.59 points during the intraday trade.

Muhammad Shahzad Khan, a research analyst at Standard Capital, the market remained dull throughout the day as investors were nervous over ongoing political tussle in the wake of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, during the fag end suddenly buying volume started building, Khan said.

He said one of the reasons could be reports that Ministry of Finance has suggested to the PSX management to allow construction-sector-like taxation reliefs in the bourse where no questions were asked about the sources of funds as against KYC (Know Your Customer) practices before investment in stocks. This could boost stock market participation as well, the Standard Capital analyst added.

“Currently, themarket is in the grip of low volumes amid declining share values with less participation from main investors. There is a dire need of liquidity injection in the stock market since valuations of companies are very attractive,” Khan said.

KSE-30 index also increased by 101.59 points or 0.60 percent to 16,922.38 points compared with 16,820.79 points recorded in the last session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply higher led by selected scrips across the board on surging local fertilisers, cement prices, and slump in global crude prices.

Institutional support amid easing political noise and strong February exports led to a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Trade volume increased 74 million shares to 189.04 million from 115.11 million, while value rose to Rs4.689 billion from Rs3.645 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.427 trillion from Rs7.394 trillion. Out of 346 companies active in the session, 211 posted gains, 105 losses, while 30 remained unchanged.

According to Muhammad Arbash, an equity dealer at Topline Securities, market opened on a positive note over decline in international oil prices.

Being major contributors, HUBC, LUCK, TRG, and SYS, cumulatively added 150 points to the index, moreover, investor’s mostly remained into financial sector where HBL, MCB, and BAHL closed higher, Abrash added.

Unilever Foods led the gainers by rising Rs499 to Rs21,899 per share, followed by Bata (Pakistan), up Rs89.11 to Rs2,177.99 per share.

Rafhan Maize suffered worst losses as it saw its share value falling by Rs61 to Rs11,800 per share, followed by Ismail Industries that dropped Rs22.14 to close at Rs527.85 per share.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Research said political unrest resulted in a range-bound session where volumes remained dull the whole day.

“Going forward, we expect dullness to continue and recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the technology, cement, and textile sectors,” Naviwala suggested.

An analyst report by Arif Habib Ltd said political headwinds are keeping stocks from opening their wings despite some favourable developments.

Main board activity continued to remain sluggish, whereas market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks, while across-the-board buying was observed in the last trading hour, the brokerage said.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 19.56 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 15.28 million shares.