Govt officer’s house burgled in Korangi

Three men robbed the house of a government officer in District Korangi on Tuesday. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that the masked burglars wearing pants and shirts arrived on two motorcycles and entered government officer Safiullah’s house in Zaman Town.

They then held a minor girl, who had just returned from school, hostage at gunpoint and took away cash, jewellery and other valuables. The burglary lasted for 20 minutes. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Safiullah.