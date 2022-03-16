JI criticises Sindh govt for blocking funds of Children’s Hospital

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday criticised the Sindh government over its “incompetence and corruption” that resulted in the closure of the Children's Hospital.
A large number of JI workers, hospital staffers, residents of the area and affected people participated in the protest that was held outside the hospital building in Shadman Town. Carrying placards and banners, the protestors chanted slogans against the provincial government for choking the funds of the hospital, which used to facilitate over 2,500 children a day. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the hospital staff had not been paid for the past seven months by the government, resulting in the closure of the medical facility.
