Two cops booked for murdering factory worker

A murder case has been registered against two policemen over the killing of a young man who worked at a towel factory in Karachi’s Shafiq Colony.

The FIR was registered under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gabol Town police station against constables Tauseefur Rehman and Abdul Ali. The constables, who were driver and gunman of Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan, were later arrested. Ismail Alam Gul, 25, had been killed in a firing incident that took place near the Lyari River in Shafiq Colony on Monday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, who said his nephew was returning to work after having lunch at home when the cops opened fire on him and critically injured him. Gul succumbed to his injuries at the JPMC. DSP Khan confirmed that both policemen had been arrested, saying that the constables claimed that the victim had been killed in crossfire when the police had raided a suspected hideout of drug peddlers.