11 testify in Sri Lankan citizen case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Tuesday recorded statements of 11 prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for today (Wednesday) as the court is hearing the case on daily basis. Previously, the Anti-terrorism court judge Natasha Naseem had indicted 89 accused in a hearing which held in Kot Lakhpat jail.