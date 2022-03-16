 
close
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

FIA ex-official’s pre-arrest bail extended

By Our Correspondent
March 16, 2022

LAHORE:A district and sessions court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of the FIA’s former director general, Bashir Memon, in three different cases by April 5.

The court while extending the bail of former FIA chief directed the agency to submit investigation report related to the cases on next hearing. The FIA had initiated three investigations against its former head for money laundering, fraud and aiding a suspect wanted in alleged financial crimes.

Comments