HRCP condemns attack on trans persons

LAHORE:HRCP has strongly condemned the malevolent attack on five trans persons in Mansehra, four of whom remained critically injured. An HRCP statement issued Tuesday said, “Although the attacker who opened fire on them has since been arrested, we need to ask why - as a trans representative reportedly said - KP seems to have become a ‘red zone’ for trans persons. The KP government’s recently announced trans rights policy needs to start by securing the community’s right to life and security.’’