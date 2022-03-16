HRCP condemns attack on trans persons

LAHORE:HRCP has strongly condemned the malevolent attack on five trans persons in Mansehra, four of whom remained critically injured. An HRCP statement issued Tuesday said, “Although the attacker who opened fire on them has since been arrested, we need to ask why - as a trans representative reportedly said - KP seems to have become a ‘red zone’ for trans persons. The KP government’s recently announced trans rights policy needs to start by securing the community’s right to life and security.’’
LAHORE:Two student groups clashed over a minor issue at Punjab University New Campus here Tuesday resulting in...
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Tuesday recorded statements of 11 prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri...
LAHORE:A district and sessions court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of the FIA’s former director general,...
LAHORE:A general body meeting of Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association was held here Tuesday in which a...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday said that there was no difference between Islamophobia and...
LAHORE:Punjab Board of Technical Education and Tang Corporation for International Education and Technology, China...
Comments