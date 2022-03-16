PU teachers discuss DRA, other allowances

LAHORE:A general body meeting of Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) was held here Tuesday in which a number of issues, including Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA), utility allowance, increase in house requisition, PhD allowance and professional allowances were discussed. According to a press release, PUASA president ASA Engr Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem presided over the meeting while secretary Dr Amjad Magsi moderated the proceedings. The meeting also discussed other issues, including antedate/due date appointments, time scale promotions, service structure for BPS/TTS faculty and payment of performance based increment to TTS faculty.
