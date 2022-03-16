LAHORE:Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) and Tang Corporation for International Education and Technology, China have agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation for assessment and certification of DAE-Dual diploma joint education programme. A meeting was held between PBTE team and Mr Max Ma, the executive director and president, Tang International.
