 
close
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Joint education programme

By Our Correspondent
March 16, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) and Tang Corporation for International Education and Technology, China have agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation for assessment and certification of DAE-Dual diploma joint education programme. A meeting was held between PBTE team and Mr Max Ma, the executive director and president, Tang International.

Comments