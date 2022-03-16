College teachers continue protest

LAHORE:The protest sit-in by public sector college teachers continued outside Punjab Civil Secretariat on ninth consecutive day Tuesday.

They had been demanding pay and service protection as the same was allegedly denied when services of hundreds of contract teachers were regularised several years ago. The teachers said they had waited long but the HED Punjab failed to help them owing to which they were forced to observe the sit-in. The sit-in turned into a big protest camp when employees of various departments who had come to stage protest demonstration joined the sit-in for quite some time. The protest and sit-in had caused severe traffic mess on the Lower Mall and many adjacent roads causing problems to the commuters.