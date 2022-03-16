578.6 acres land retrieved

LAHORE:On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a crackdown against land grabbers was in progress across the province as 578.6 acres state land had been retrieved in Gujranwala, Okara, Kasur and Sahiwal by the Board of Revenue in collaboration with the district administrations concerned.

The total value of the retrieved land was Rs1.96 billion. In a statement on Tuesday, Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar explained that during the last 48 hours, 573.7 acres of state land worth 1.87 billion, 43 lakh and 70 thousand rupees had been reclaimed in Gujranwala. 2.4 acres worth Rs40,075,000 in Kasur.

Similarly, two acre worth Rs4.4 million and six kanal worth Rs5 million regained in Okara and Sahiwal respectively, he added.

More than 190,000 acre worth Rs481.920 billion was retrieved in various parts of the province. This includes 4,210 acres urban land valuing Rs67.10 billion and 185,877 acres and three kanals rural state land worth Rs414.820 billion, he concluded.

four arrested: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested an accused named Shamsher Ahmed from Nawan Kot Choubara on Tuesday. The accused, with the help of Patwari Ejaz Hussain prepared bogus documents of 40-kanal land in Mouza Nawan Kot and tried to occupy the land of the complainant. Patwari Ejaz was arrested earlier.

In another case, ACE arrested Shabbir Munawar, the Building Inspector in Metropolitan Corporation, Bahawalpur. The accused was arrested red-handed on the spot with tainted amount of Rs30,000. Shabbir received bribe for the approval of map for construction of a house. A patwari from Muzaffargarh was arrested for receiving bribe of Rs100,000 from the complainant.