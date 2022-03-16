Separate unit for Dementia, Alzheimer’s patients ordered

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the setting up of a separate unit for Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed steps taken for further improvement in the treatment of patients admitted at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

She said, “As per vision of PM Imran Khan, the Punjab Institute of Mental Health is being revamped. The PIMH is providing better healthcare facilities to more than 1,100 patients. A special cell will be set up for Alzheimer's and Dementia patients and special training courses for Alzheimer's and dementia patients will be conducted at the PIMH. The PIMH shall immediately fill the vacancies of psychologists.”

midwifery, nursing training: A delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to finalise mid-wifery training courses in Punjab on modern lines at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Razlan bin Jalaluddin, Moinuddin Ahmed, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other members. The Malaysian delegation assured of full support for training courses on midwifery in Punjab.

The minister thanked the Malaysian government for the support of the Pakistani people in various fields. The delegation praised PM Imran Khan for launching the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the people of Punjab.