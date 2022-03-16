Punjab, Chinese companies sign accord for installing water meters

LAHORE:A consortium of three Chinese companies and the Punjab government signed an agreement for installment of water meters here Tuesday.

Planning and Development Board spokesperson said the concession agreement was signed between Govt of Punjab and consortium of three Chinese companies (M/s Wenling Younio Water Meter Co Ltd, M/s Jiangsu Xinlang Environmental Company (Private) Ltd and M/s China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu No 3 Electric Power Construction Co Ltd) through “XINLANG Lahore Water Metering (SMC-Private) Limited” a Special Purpose Vehicle created for this project. Chairman P&D Board declared the project as a revolutionary plan and first of its kind to be launched in Pakistan in collaboration with private partners. MD Wasa Lahore informed that presently Wasa is sending bills based on the size of the consumers’ houses but after meter installation they would be charged for their actual usage, and no one would have to pay extra bill. Chief Executive Officer Punjab PPP Authority claimed that under the leadership of current govt, Punjab PPP Authority will increase the development portfolio of Punjab by executing PPPs across multiple sectors.

pre-monsoon: To ensure timely completion of its pre-monsoon plans, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) accelerated its activities in the provincial metropolis. On Tuesday, Wasa’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD), operations Ghafran Ahmed visited Ravi Town. He carried out the inspection visit on the directions of Wasa MD Muhammad Tanveer. Ravi Town Director Hafiz Raheel Ashraf briefed the DMD about the ongoing pre-monsoon activities.

DMD Ghafran Ahmed inspected Shahdara Drain desilting operation and visited Farrukhabad Disposal Station along with Director Hafiz Raheel.

DMD Ghafran Ahmed directed for accelerating the desilting operations in the area. He expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing operations in Ravi Town.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Tuesday visited Lakhodair Landfill Site and inspected the working on compost plant. Company’s CEO Rafia Haider, Deputy CEO Munir Hussain and other planning and projects officers also accompanied him.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that the current administration had reactivated the compost plant after four years while more than 300 tons of waste was being disposed of in an environment-friendly manner. Every effort is being made to update the landfill site

with modern scientific requirements.