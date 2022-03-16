Man guns down wife, mother-in-law

LAHORE:A man gunned down his wife and mother-in-law in the limits of Shahdara police on Tuesday following a domestic issue.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Irshad Bibi and 40-year-old Asiya Bibi. The accused Saifullah fled the scene. Police and forensic experts collected evidences from the site. Bodies were shifted to morgue by Edhi ambulance.

HIT TO DEATH: A 4-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in the Islampura area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Jan Mohammad was playing outside his house in Javed Park when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley ran over him, resulting into his instant death. The accused driver fled the scene. Police impounded the tractor-trolley and shifted the body to the morgue.

shot dead: A youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in a barber shop in Nishtar Colony on Tuesday. The assailants entered the barber shop in Deo Kalan, Nishtar Colony, fired shots at the victim Riaz and fled. The injured Riaz was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died. A property dispute was said to be the cause of the incident. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

stabbed: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour in the limits of Sabzazar police Tuesday. The victim was identified as Nusrat Bibi, a resident of Hassan Town, Sabzazar.

On the day of the incident, accused Shahzad stabbed the victim to death in her house and later injured himself. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The victim was childless and her husband lived in Italy. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: A man and a young girl lost their lives in two different traffic accidents here on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man identified as Ehsan, a resident of Sialkot, was killed and four others injured in a collision between two cars on Ring Road, Kahna. The accident occurred due to over speeding. The injured were shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old girl was crushed to death and her father injured by a speeding car on Ashiana Road, Nishtar Colony. Farman along with his daughter Amina was passing through Ashiana Road on a bike when a rashly driven car hit them. As a result Amina died on the spot and Farman got serious injuries. The car rider drove away from the scene. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue.

suicide: Two persons committed suicide in two separate incidents here. A 15-year-old youth identified as Zuhaib committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Nargis Block Allama Iqbal Town after his father scolded him over some matter.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man identified as Zulfiqar committed suicide by hanging himself in Madina Colony, Shalimar. As per family, Zulfiqar was depressed over poor financial condition and domestic issues. Police removed the bodies to the morgue.

minor molested: Ghaziabad police arrested a man for assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The accused identified as Awais lured the child to his shop and committed unnatural offence with him.