Wednesday March 16, 2022
Islamabad

Early completion of signal-free project stressed

By APP
March 16, 2022

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday directed the Engineering Wing to expedite work on Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the major avenue.

The authority's chairman passed the direction during his visit to the project site the other day. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus and officers of concerned formations.

