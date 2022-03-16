Japanese calendar exhibition held at QAU

Islamabad : Wada Mitsuhiro, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) inaugurated the Japanese Calendar Exhibition here at Central Library, QAU.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) and Directorate of Students’ Affairs, QAU.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Japanese ambassador said that the Japanese calendar exhibition is an annual cultural event organised as part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He said the calendars on display portray various subjects of Japanese art, culture, heritage, and lifestyle. The Ambassador said events like this would help to strengthen people-to-people contact and bilateral relations between both nations. In his vote of thanks Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University lauded the efforts of the organizers.

He urged the students to learn how Nations and advanced economies thrive. He said the accomplishments of the Japanese Nation in the field of science and technology are commendable.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, president of MAAP, briefed the audience regarding the objectives of the event and the role of MAAP in strengthening the existing bilateral relations and future cooperation with Japan.

He also identified and shared the opportunities of study in Japanese institutions with students. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, Dr. Mariam Anees, Director Students’ Affairs, a large number of students, faculty, and staff attend the inaugural ceremony.