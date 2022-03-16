PMD warns day temperatures to be unusually high

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the current week and urged the people to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight for the sake of their health.

In a weather advisory, the PMD said a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere was likely to put the day temperatures in most parts of the country 'unusually high' during the week.

It said day temperatures would remain 9-10°C above normal in northern Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas and 7-8°C above normal in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, lower Sindh and South Balochistan.

About the possible impacts of heatwave, the PMD warned that the dry period and unusually high day temperatures in the country could cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetables and orchards.

It urged farmers to manage crop water accordingly and said early harvesting of wheat might start in Sindh and south Punjab.

The department also said unusually high temperatures could cause pollen concentration to rise sharply in Islamabad and Lahore. It asked the people to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. The PMD said dust raising and gusty winds were expected in north Balochistan, south Punjab and upper Sindh during the period. It advised all relevant authorities to remain alert during the period.