RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for the peaceful conduct of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and the Pakistan Day parade.



General Qamar Javed Bajwa made this direction while chairing the 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters. The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on March 22-23 while the Pakistan Day parade is set to take place on March 23.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, the internal security situation in the country, and progress on the western border management regime.

The ISPR said that the country's top military brass expressed “concern” regarding recent “accidental missile firing” by India. The conference was of the view that the accident, as claimed by India, could have resulted in a major disaster.



The forum emphasised that despite New Delhi’s acknowledgement of the incident, “relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight”.

“Such dangerous incidents can act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability,” said the forum. The conference was held after India had claimed last week that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the Indian government had said in a statement. The COAS also lauded the successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The forum expressed the resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure security of the country.

General Bajwa appreciated the operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised on mission-oriented training.

It may be pointed out here that the Indian defence minister told the Indian parliament on Tuesday that they are conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile into Pakistan last week.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore on Tuesday and attended the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns into the Corps of Artillery. The COAS expressed satisfaction over the induction of the state of the art weapon system to meet future battlefield challenges. “Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy will enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” the COAS said.

Later, General Bajwa visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) where he was received by LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members. On the occasion, General Bajwa emphasised that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threaten national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

Interacting with students and faculty of LUMS, the COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leaders of Pakistan. The COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic youth, adding that resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.