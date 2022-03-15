Seminar calls for measures to end human trafficking

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday stressed the need for effective measures to put a complete end to human trafficking.
The seminar on “Human Trafficking” was organised by Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) on the University of Peshawar campus. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was the chief guest on the occasion.
PDF head Muhammad Bilal Sethi, pro-vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, KP Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz and Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai, head of the Department of English, Edwardes College, Peshawar, spoke on the occasion.
Barrister Saif said that considering the importance of curbing human trafficking, the KP government had completed all the legal formalities to put the human trafficking to an end. People who fall prey to human traffickers are used to making illegal money, he said.
