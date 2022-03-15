Opp alliance announces candidates in Swat

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam has said that his party along with allies will contest elections in three tehsils of Babuzai, Charbagh and Barikot in Swat district.
Workers of all parties will obey the electoral alliance without any hesitation, he added. Syed Habib Ali Shah of PML-N is candidate for the Babuzai tehsil, Mukhtar Raza of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for Barikot and Abrar Khan of PMLN for Charbagh tehsil as joint candidates of the alliance.
In this connection, a joint meeting of PML-N, Qaumi Watan Party and PPP of the three aforementioned tehsils was chaired by Amir Muqam. Later issuing a joint statement in the meeting of tehsil officials, he said that the three parties were on the same page to oust the “incompetent rulers” through a no-trust motion.
He believed that Imran Khan would not be the prime minister after March 30. “The nation will celebrate Salvation Day on that day,” he added. The party’s office-bearers of various tehsils also attended the meeting.
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday stressed the need for effective measures to put a complete end to human...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Lahore High Court to decide within three months the matter...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce an online system for procurement and award of...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Monday said that he would follow the constitution, law and rules on...
MANSEHRA: The five transgender persons suffered critical injuries when a man fired at them in the Upper Channia area...
Weather pundits say no heatwave is expected in Karachi in the current week
Comments