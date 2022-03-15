Opp alliance announces candidates in Swat

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam has said that his party along with allies will contest elections in three tehsils of Babuzai, Charbagh and Barikot in Swat district.

Workers of all parties will obey the electoral alliance without any hesitation, he added. Syed Habib Ali Shah of PML-N is candidate for the Babuzai tehsil, Mukhtar Raza of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for Barikot and Abrar Khan of PMLN for Charbagh tehsil as joint candidates of the alliance.

In this connection, a joint meeting of PML-N, Qaumi Watan Party and PPP of the three aforementioned tehsils was chaired by Amir Muqam. Later issuing a joint statement in the meeting of tehsil officials, he said that the three parties were on the same page to oust the “incompetent rulers” through a no-trust motion.

He believed that Imran Khan would not be the prime minister after March 30. “The nation will celebrate Salvation Day on that day,” he added. The party’s office-bearers of various tehsils also attended the meeting.