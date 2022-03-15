Women fair

SUKKUR: “Women Educational and Entrepreneurship Fair-2022” was jointly organised by Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur and a local NGO, emphasising on women empowerment. Special Assistant to the CM Sindh Nawab Ali Wassan, after inaugurating the event, said the woman is a courageous character in our society, adding that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a role model, who showed her commitment for the protection of woman’s rights, and the democracy. Vice-Chancellor SALU Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the Marvi Rural Development Organization has been striving for the women empowerment in Sindh.