Women fair

SUKKUR: “Women Educational and Entrepreneurship Fair-2022” was jointly organised by Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur and a local NGO, emphasising on women empowerment. Special Assistant to the CM Sindh Nawab Ali Wassan, after inaugurating the event, said the woman is a courageous character in our society, adding that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a role model, who showed her commitment for the protection of woman’s rights, and the democracy. Vice-Chancellor SALU Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the Marvi Rural Development Organization has been striving for the women empowerment in Sindh.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday conveyed to its workers and office-bearers at district and tehsil level...
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf apparently continued to impede the much awaited conclusion of the PTI...
RAWALPINDI. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Qazzafi bin Zahir approved 7-day physical remand of PMLN leader Chaudhry...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that PTI’s threats and mob hurdles are...
PESHAWAR: Opposition parties Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan...
Comments