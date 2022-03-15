No-confidence first in Centre, then in Punjab: Kh Saad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) central leader Khwaja Saad Rafique has said no-confidence will first be brought in Centre and then in Punjab.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said the government had lost its popularity and the decision of its sending packing was final. “Imran Khan will have to go,” he claimed. Kh Saad said that a large number of PTI members were ready to join the opposition during the no-confidence motion as they wanted to cast their vote on the voice of their conscience.

The constitution should not become a battlefield, he said adding that accountability institutions and courts of justice should perform their duties. The country could no longer run on patchwork, he added. The PMLN leader said transparent elections were a need of the hour, adding that the PMLN and its allies were fighting for the rights of people of Pakistan.