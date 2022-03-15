Transparency objects to appointments to Sindh HEC

KARACHI: The Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has expressed concern over appointment of Pirzada Qasim as chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission.

The TIP says 80-year old Pirzada was formerly vice-chancellor of the Ziaduddin University owned by Dr Asim Hussain, who also served as chairman of the Sindh HEC. The TIP has also objected to the appointment of Dr Samreen Hussain, wife of Dr Asim Hussain, as executive director of the Sindh HEC.

In an official letter sent by TIP Chairperson Yasmin Lari and vice-chairperson Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, it was said that the TIP had received a complaint that the process involving appointments of Dr Samreen Hussain as executive director of the Sindh Higher Education Commission and Mr Pirzada Qasim as chairman was not transparent.

The TIP in its letter, a copy of which is available to The News, said that Sindh Higher Education Commission under Dr Asim Hussain had allegedly played no role in the development of higher education except for getting government funds and it (the commission) was also facing allegations for their misuse.

Under these circumstances, the TIP fears that Dr Asim Hussain will again have full control of SHEC and may use it for business interests. The Transparency International Pakistan has also submitted its recommendations that the affairs of the Sindh HEC have been subject to various allegations since 2013 and if the allegations of complainant are correct, mainly about manipulating appointments of new executive director and chairman, prima facie the two appointments are in violation of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act, the letter said. It has requested the chief minister to examine the allegations and if the alleged violations are found to be correct, take action to cancel the appointments and restart the process.

When contacted, Rasheed Channa, a spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, said that the Sindh government and CM believed in merit and rule of law. No appointment would be made in the Sindh Higher Education Commission in contradiction of merit and rules of the Sindh HEC, he said. The CM will appoint HEC chairman or other officers on merit after a thorough review of rules, he concluded.