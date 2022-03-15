India conspiring to delay OIC summit: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister Pakistan on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said leadership from all over the Islamic world and dignitaries from across the world will be present in Islamabad on 22nd March, 2022 to attend OIC Foreign Ministers' Council Summit.

While talking to visiting delegate of Ulema-Mashaykh here on Monday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been overseeing the arrangements for the OIC Foreign Ministers' Summit, which is going to be held on March 22nd in Islamabad. He said the issues of the Islamic world including Kashmir and Palestine will be discussed at the OIC Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers' Council is an honour for the whole nation. He hoped that the opposition parties would be allies and not rivals on the issue of OIC summit.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that India has been conspiring to adjourn OIC Foreign Ministers' Council summit, and all these conspiracies has been rejected by the Islamic world.

In the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Foreign Ministers' Council on Afghanistan, he said the prime minister had categorically highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Palestine and it will continue to be so in the upcoming session of OIC Foreign Ministers' Council.

In response to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the whole Islamic world has been reposing trust and confidence in Pakistan. “The no-confidence motion by the opposition will be discussed after March 24, 2022. At present we have March 22 and 23 in front of us,” he said. He said it is hoped that the opposition will also be allies not rivals on the issue of the arrival of guests, OIC summit and parade.

Ashrafi said that PUC has always appealed to all leaders not to adopt a bitter attitude in politics and to resolve issues with patience and perseverance.