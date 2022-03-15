Half of UK children hit as inflation soars

LONDON: Millions of UK households, including almost half of the country’s children, will go without basic items including food and clothes from next month as energy bills soar, a survey showed on Monday.

An estimated 23.4 million people will be unable to afford a socially acceptable standard of living, with the cash shortfall from the so-called "minimum income standard" averaging some Â£8,600 ($11,200, 10,200 euros), according to research from the New Economics Foundation think-tank.

"Nearly half of all children will be living in families that have to make sacrifices on essentials this spring, like putting food on the table or replacing clothes and shoes," it said. Britons, already hit hard by the highest inflation in decades, face added strain from April when the government increases a workers’ tax.

That same month, a cap on domestic gas and electricity bills will also be increased, following soaring wholesale costs for companies. "The cost of living is increasing faster than at any point in recent history," said NEF economist, Sam Tims.

"While all families are set to feel a squeeze come April, the lowest-income households will be hit proportionately harder." Britain’s cost-of-living crisis could deteriorate still further as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent oil prices surging to the highest levels in 14 years and close to record highs.

"Prolonged conflict in Ukraine could see a second inflation spike this autumn, reaching over 10 percent for poorest households," another think-tank, the Resolution Foundation, said on Monday.

"While inflation is currently fairly evenly spread across the income distribution, that could change in the autumn as food-price inflation... continues to build." It said that rising wholesale energy costs would "drive another sharp increase in the energy bill price cap in October".