Quakes shake Indonesia, Philippines

JAKARTA: Strong and shallow earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippines’ main island early on Monday, rattling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing, but causing no casualties or damage.
In Indonesia, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Sumatra island and in the Philippines, a 6.4-magnitude tremor struck 110-km off Luzon island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he would not seek re-election in a parliamentary election...
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia's Foreign Ministry says it has decided to expel three Russian diplomats following its...
LONDON: Millions of UK households, including almost half of the country’s children, will go without basic items...
DUBAI: The United States needs to make a decision to wrap up a deal to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world...
DUBAI: The number of people in war-torn Yemen starving in famine conditions is projected to increase five-fold this...
BEIJING: All 17 million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen spent their first full day under lockdown on...
Comments