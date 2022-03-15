Quakes shake Indonesia, Philippines

JAKARTA: Strong and shallow earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippines’ main island early on Monday, rattling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing, but causing no casualties or damage.

In Indonesia, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Sumatra island and in the Philippines, a 6.4-magnitude tremor struck 110-km off Luzon island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.