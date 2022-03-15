Kosovo arrests 50 police, customs officers

PRISTINA: Kosovo's state prosecutor on Monday said it has arrested 48 policemen and two customs officers believed to have taken bribes for allowing illegal goods to enter the country. The arrested officers were working at border crossings with Albania in the southwest part of the country.
“Those arrested are suspected to be involved in more than 400 cases in criminal actions of taking bribes and abuse of official duty,” Kushtrim Hodaj from the Police Inspectorate said during a press conference with the state prosecutor.
