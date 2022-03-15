Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

LONDON: Julian Assange was on Monday denied permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against moves to extradite him to the United States, where he could face a lifetime in prison.

Washington wants to put the WikiLeaks founder on trial in connection with the publication of 500,000 secret military files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He initially won a reprieve not to send him for trial on the grounds he was a suicide risk if he was kept in solitary confinement at a maximum security US facility.

But lawyers for the US government appealed, and overturned the lower court’s decision, leading to further legal challenges. In January, two judges allowed the 50-year-old Australian publisher permission to apply to the country’s highest court on "points of law of general public importance". But a spokeswoman for the court said: "The Supreme Court has refused permission to appeal... as the application didn’t raise an arguable point of law". She added: "The parties were informed this afternoon." WikiLeaks wrote on its Twitter account: "The case now moves to @UKHomeSecretary Priti Patel to authorise the extradition."