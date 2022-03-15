Moscow-Kyiv talks to continue despite deadly strikes; Strike on Ukraine TV tower kills nine; 23 dead in Donetsk attack

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine conducted fresh talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly strikes on a Ukrainian television tower, killing nine people and another nine injured, local authorities said.

"Nine dead, nine wounded," the head of the regional administration, Vitaliy Koval, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that rescuers were working to free survivors trapped under the rubble in the village of Antopil.

On the 19th day of the invasion, the fourth round of talks made no breakthrough other than a planned resumption Tuesday, as Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka-U missile ripped the centre of Donetsk, killing 23 people.

Moscow called it a "war crime" and rebels published photos of bloody corpses strewn in the street, even as the Ukrainian army denied having fired a missile at Donetsk. The United Nations estimates almost 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale land and air assault on February 24, most of them to Poland, struggling to provide for the arrivals.

As Moscow’s military advanced steadily towards several major urban hubs, Russian air strikes killed at least two in Kyiv, now hemmed in on two sides and drained of more than half of its three million residents.

"They say that he is too severely burned, that I won’t recognise him," sobbed Lidiya Tikhovska, 83, staring at the spot where a paramedic said the remains of her son Vitaliy lay. "I wish Russia the same grief I feel now," she said, tears rolling down her cheeks as she clung to her grandson’s elbow for support.

During its meeting with Russian representatives, Ukraine said it was demanding "peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops". The video conference talks paused without a breakthrough ahead of a planned resumption on Tuesday.

"Only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences," Kyiv’s lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement posted to Twitter. Russian troops not only edged closer to Kyiv but kept up their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, where officials said nearly 2,200 people have been killed.

At Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, energy operator Ukrenergo said "occupying forces" had once again damaged its electricity supply.

Russia’s forces had earlier focused on eastern and southern areas of Ukraine -- home to more ethnic Russians -- but in recent days have moved to the country’s centre. In Kyiv, only the roads to the south remain open, according to the Ukrainian presidency. City authorities have set up checkpoints, and people are stockpiling food and medicine.

The north-western suburb of Bucha is held by Russian forces, along with parts of Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers told AFP. Some blocks in the once well-to-do suburb have been reduced to rubble.

The Russians are encountering resistance from the Ukrainian army to both the east and west of the capital, according to AFP journalists on the scene. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow have yet to yield a ceasefire and Russian forces have shown no sign of easing their onslaught.

The aim was "to do everything to ensure a meeting of presidents. A meeting that I am sure people are waiting for," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.Meanwhile, a Russian former foreign minister has joined a call for all sides in the Ukrainian war to return to diplomacy and so reduce “the dramatically elevated risk” of a nuclear conflict.The appeal co-authored by Prof Igor Ivanov, now the president of the Russian International Affairs Council, may be a sign that some in the Russian foreign policy establishment believe that pursuing a purely military solution in Ukraine is a strategic mistake.

Ivanov was appointed foreign minister under Boris Yeltsin in 1998 and resigned in 2004, four years into Vladimir Putin’s presidency. He has retained a status in Russian foreign policy circles.

The statement urged all sides to back a ceasefire and end the “unjustifiable” loss of civilian lives. It was signed by Ivanov and a group of foreign policy heavyweights such as Wolfgang Ischinger, the former chair of the Munich Security Conference, Sam Nunn, the former US senator and co-chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, and Des Browne, the former UK defence secretary.