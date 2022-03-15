F1 star Hamilton to change name to honour mother

DUBAI: Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.

The 37-year-old said he would add his mother’s surname to his — most likely racing as Lewis Hamilton-Larbalastier — in a move that would take place “soon”. “My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I’m just about to put that in my name,” the Mercedes driver said in an on-stage interview at the Expo world fair in Dubai. “Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name.