Afzal, Hannan, Ilyas star in Sonija Soldiers' win

KARACHI: Muhammad Afzal, Hannan and skipper Ilyas Muneem performed well as Sonija Soldiers (SS) crushed Bhucra Warriors by 101 runs in the latest match of the Khatri Premier league at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium the other day evening.

After opting to bat, Sonija Soldiers posted 166-8 in 20 overs. Afzal slammed 69 off 31 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes while Habibullah hoisted two sixes. Off spinner Navaid Baloch grrabed 3-24 while Arsalan BJ took 2-44.

Bhucra Warriors struggled against the spin duo of Ilyas Muneem (3- 6 in 3 overs) and slow left-armer Hannan Khan (4-8 in 4 overs) as they crumbled to 65 all out in the 15th over. Nadeem Javed was the top scorer with 27.