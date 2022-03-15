Yousuf confident hosts can stage a comeback

KARACHI: Despite the precarious situation of Pakistan in the second Test against Australia the Green-shirts batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said they will fight till the end and will make a comeback.

“I will not give any excuse. We will motivate the players and give them confidence and InshaAllah will fight in the second innings and will make a comeback,” Yousuf told a virtual news conference after the third day’s play here at the National Stadium.

Yousuf said that the run out of Abdullah Shafique gave them Australia and they never looked back. “Yes, Australia got momentum when they got Abdullah Shafique run out and then they bowled at the right area,” Yousuf said.

Asked if Pakistan had posted such a big total, Australia could also face the same situation in which Pakistan is at the moment, Yousuf said they could also face the same situation. “Yes, Australia could also have been in such a situation,” Yousuf said. “In the past, too, when we posted a huge total on the board, tough teams collapsed. In 2002 in New Zealand, we posted a huge total with Inzamam scoring a triple century and Shoaib Akhtar then took 6-11 to tear apart the hosts’ batting,” Yousuf recalled.

He praised the Australian bowlers for the way they bowled. “When such a huge total is posted by a team then the team which chases that gets under pressure. The ball was reversing and both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc bowled at the right area. I will give full credit to the Australian bowlers,” Yousuf said.

Asked about Pakistani batters, including Imam-ul-Haq, throwing their wickets away, Yousuf said Imam used his feet during the previous game in Rawalpindi where he achieved success and that it was his strength. “The batsmen score runs as per their strength and also lose their wickets as per their strength,” said Yousuf, a former batting great.

Yousuf said in such a situation batsmen can get the benefit if they play close to their body. He said that the learning process never ends and they will try their level best to educate the boys so that they can bat well.