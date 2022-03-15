Difficult questions

This refers to the news report, ‘Shabbar says Pakistan should foster economies ties with US, EU’ (March 14). The former FBR chairman did not specify how the entire gamut of economic relations – trade, investment and technology transfer – can be reset without comprising political sovereignty in the current circumstances. The desire for a close economic partnership cannot be one-sided; it must be mutually sought and beneficial. After 1947, India allied itself with the Soviet Union while Pakistan aligned itself with the West. In return, Pakistan got nothing.

Whatever development has taken place is largely superficial and has increased our dependence on outside sources. Our political and economic relations with the West got strained after we built our nuclear capability, only to be sanctioned by the West. The question is: are we willing to become a client state of the US in hopes of receiving economic benefits in return?

Kulsoom A Majeed

Karachi