Protecting innocence

Incidents of child abuse and harassment have been increasing recently. While some cases are brought to light, numerous remain unreported due to various reasons. Young children are not capable of protecting themselves from any physical assault. They need protection and a secure environment. However, unfortunately, children’s rights and protection is not taken seriously in our country as abuse and harassment goes on in schools as well.
These issues should be addressed on an urgent basis as the problem is growing as a result of a lack of concrete measures to stop child molestation.
Farah Naz
Turbat
