The world has been adopting automation to get tasks done more easily and quickly. Entire industries, markets, and sectors have become automated in most developed countries. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) reduce the need for human labour and streamline things.

Pakistan, on the other hand, still relies heavily on manual tools and human labourers, which is time-taking, less efficient and more costly. In order to compete with the world, and improve our industries, it is high time our policymakers adopted automation.

Anees Soomro

Karachi