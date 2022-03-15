The others

Women play a vital role in the progress and development of a society. Many are homemakers and some are the sole bread-winners of their families. Despite comprising half of Pakistan’s population, they face domestic violence, harassment and abuse. The rising number of cases of these crimes reflects the abysmal state of affairs. They are not spared in private or public spheres, or even at their workplaces.

It is time we started working seriously for the betterment of women in this country. The government must gear up its efforts to provide them their legal rights.

Mudasir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad