Tuesday March 15, 2022
No gas

Residents of P&T Society, Korangi have been facing the problem of gas loadshedding for the last two years. Many households have to rely on expensive alternatives to fulfil their daily needs – cooking, warm water for bathing, etc.

It is unfortunate that the authorities have not paid any attention to this serious issue. Why should our problems be ignored?

Irfan Ghori

Karachi

