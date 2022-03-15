Residents of P&T Society, Korangi have been facing the problem of gas loadshedding for the last two years. Many households have to rely on expensive alternatives to fulfil their daily needs – cooking, warm water for bathing, etc.
It is unfortunate that the authorities have not paid any attention to this serious issue. Why should our problems be ignored?
Irfan Ghori
Karachi
