Too little

Unemployment is on the rise in Pakistan, yet the country’s leaders do not seem concerned. Given that there is also a great increase in population, how will the government manage the country if so many people remain jobless?
If things continue as they are, people will certainly leave the country and move to other places to find work. They must, after all, provide for their families. Moreover, overpopulation and unemployment when unaddressed leave people with few choices to make ends meet. Many then turn to crime and feel justified in doing so because they feel that they have only one of the two options: stealing or begging. The government must understand the gravity of the matter and take measures to curb population growth and provide employment opportunities to people.
Dad Shah and Bahadur Khan
Karachi
