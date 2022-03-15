Dreams of democracy

For the last 70 years, Pakistan has been trying to set up a democratic system. Despite the many hiccups on this path, for the last 14 years the country has been a democratic one, with elections every five years. It is unfortunate then that despite being fully aware of the struggles the country has seen to come to this point, our leaders and politicians surprisingly do not seem committed to the system from which they are elected. They do not hesitate to exploit their positions for personal gains by circumventing democratic values.

It seems they do not value the sanctity of parliament. The language they speak is obnoxious. The recent incident that took place in Parliament Lodges is a clear example of how our leaders have become sidetracked from the true goal of their roles: welfare of those they represent.

Noor Baloch

Karachi