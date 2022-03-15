Dreams of democracy

For the last 70 years, Pakistan has been trying to set up a democratic system. Despite the many hiccups on this path, for the last 14 years the country has been a democratic one, with elections every five years. It is unfortunate then that despite being fully aware of the struggles the country has seen to come to this point, our leaders and politicians surprisingly do not seem committed to the system from which they are elected. They do not hesitate to exploit their positions for personal gains by circumventing democratic values.
It seems they do not value the sanctity of parliament. The language they speak is obnoxious. The recent incident that took place in Parliament Lodges is a clear example of how our leaders have become sidetracked from the true goal of their roles: welfare of those they represent.
Noor Baloch
Karachi
This refers to the news report, ‘Shabbar says Pakistan should foster economies ties with US, EU’ . The former FBR...
Despite the fact that the world has progressed significantly, one feels that we are rushing to a disaster due to rapid...
Incidents of child abuse and harassment have been increasing recently. While some cases are brought to light, numerous...
The world has been adopting automation to get tasks done more easily and quickly. Entire industries, markets, and...
Women play a vital role in the progress and development of a society. Many are homemakers and some are the sole...
Residents of P&T Society, Korangi have been facing the problem of gas loadshedding for the last two years. Many...
Comments