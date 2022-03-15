Stealing power

Power theft is a major issue in Pakistan, especially in big cities like Islamabad and Karachi. Due to power theft and illegal wire connections, people in many areas face electricity loadshedding. This obviously causes restlessness and people have no option but to protest in front of press clubs and on roads. Despite the gravity of the situation, no one seems to care about the issue, and there are no visible efforts to curb power theft. One feels that the relevant institutions are not taking proper actions against this crime. That is why perpetrators get away. The government should take serious steps to prevent power theft in the country.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
