‘PSW to finish first phase by June’

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Shaukat Tarin presided over a meeting of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) governing council on Monday to review progress of PSW implementation, where it was informed the program was on course to complete its first phase before its deadline of June, 2022.

Secretary governing body Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda briefed the participants on the implementation status and previous decisions of the body, while PSW CEO informed about the current progress and also highlighted key challenges to the Window.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Tarin said ensured the government’s complete support and commitment to PSW initiative aimed at facilitating trade and improving regulatory compliances.

The body approved regulations for smooth operations of Trade Information Portal, which is being launched by PSW this month to fulfill Pakistan’s commitment under the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s agreement on trade facilitation. While giving approval on other key matters, the body also gave directions to relevant ministry for ensuring immediate utilisation of integration with PSW system.